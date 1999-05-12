UCSC Extension Adds Three New Courses to Clinicals Trials Design and Management Program

The biotech/pharmaceutical department at the University of California Extension, Santa Cruz (UCSC Extension) recently added three new courses to their Certificate Program in Clinical Trails Design and Management—Practical Clinical Statistics for Non-Statisticians, Case Report Forms Development, and Clinical Trials Site Monitoring II.

Practical Clinical Statistics for Non-Statisticians. This course presents topics such as study designs, hypothesis testing, sample size calculations, controls, endpoints, data management principles, data presentations, and analysis plans.

Case Report Forms Development . This course provides elements of designing, producing and managing effective case report forms (CRFs) that can be used by investigational site personnel, CRAs, data managers, and statisticians.

Clinical Trials Site Monitoring II. This course addresses approaches to monitoring different sites, developing monitoring plans and the more challenging aspects of monitoring clinical trials.

Those pursuing the clinical research coordinator (CRC) or clinical research associate (CRA) credentials may be able to fulfill educational requirements by completing this certificate program in clinical trials. The courses in this program qualify for recertfication CEUs for those certified as CCRAs and CCRCs through ACRP.

The Certificate in Clinical Trials Design and Management is designed to help professionals gain a solid understanding of the entire clinical trials process.

For more information: Biotech and Pharmaceutical Dept., UCSC Extension, The Galleria, 740 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. Tel: 408-748-7390.