Tablet Dissolution Software

tion Lab software automates the characterization of pharmaceutical dosage formulation kinetics, an application commonly known as tablet dissolution. Combined with Lambda ultraviolet/visible (UV/VIS) spectrometers, the software creates an automated dissolution system with optical performance and software features needed to handle dissolution applications in formulations development, batch release testing, and stability evaluations.

Two kits are available for either on-line or off-line testing.

Security features include password security, and the two levels of access for supervisor and user. Additional features include binary storage of data files to protect against inadvertent modifications, and the inclusion of all raw absorbance information in the data files for manual verification of results, if needed.

All report printouts include footprints with date, time and consecutive page numbers according to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulations.

