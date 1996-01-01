Size Exclusion Columns Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

Princeton Separations, Inc.Spin centrifugal size exclusion columns remove small molecules such as nucleotides, labels, buffer salts, and primers from larger DNA, proteins, and carbohydrates. The columns, which are up to 99% efficient, are provided in a dry-gel format which can process samples from 10–50µL. Columns may be hydrated with reagent-grade water or a choice of buffers. They are designed to eliminate both shelf-life problems and the use of phenol/chloroform and ethanol in protocols.

Princeton Separations, Inc., P.O. Box 300, Adelphia, NJ 07710. Tel: 800-223-0902; Fax: 732-431-3768.