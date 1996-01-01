Sequenator Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

Princeton Separations, Inc.uenator is a mixture of an enzyme complex and a buffer designed for use with the GATC BioCycle Sequencing Kit. It is designed to provide sequencing results for difficult templates, such as plasmid constructs >7kb or GC-rich samples. It also yields results with templates that, when sequenced with common sequencing methods, produce shadow bands. Stored at –20ºC, it will retain its activity for a minimum of six months.

<%=company%>, P.O. Box 300, Adelphia,, NJ 07710. Tel: 800-223-0902; Fax: 732-431-3768.