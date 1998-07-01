Toggle navigation
| July 1, 1998
Screen Saver
Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.
A capsule character runs around the screen catching falling capsules in a blister pack. Recommended: Intel Pentium 133 mhz processor or better, 16 Mb RAM, and a sound card.
Contact Details
Company Name
Industrial Scientific Corp.
Address
1001 Oakdale Rd.
Oakdale, PA 15071-1093
US
Phone
412-788-4353
Contact
Chris Lange
Company Profile
Email Us
