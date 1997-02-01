Quality Analyst v.5.1 Source: Northwest Analytical, Inc.

Comprehensive SPC software combining powerful process analysis with easy installation and use. You can monitor processes to maintain control or analyze them for process variability. Quality Analyst features superb graphics and report automation in a LAN or Single User environment. The Data Base Connectivity option allows you to link with almost any data base including Access, Oracle, or Sybase. Its the perfect SPC reporting system for integrating with any MES, ERP or LIMS software.