Protein Design Labs, Progenics to Collaborate on Humanization of HIV Antibody

Protein Design Labs Inc. (PDL; Mountain View, CA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Tarrytown, NY) have signed an agreement for the humanization by PDL of PRO 140, Progenics' novel anti-CCR5 monoclonal antibody that potently blocks HIV replication in the laboratory. Under the agreement, Progenics will pay PDL a licensing and signing fee, will make additional payments upon the achievement of certain milestones, and will pay royalties upon any sales of the antibody. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to Paul Maddon, chairman and CEO of Progenics, their objective in working with PDL is to develop an antibody that retains PRO 140's antiviral activity, but that is more suitable for chronic use in humans. The companies are working to begin clinical testing with PRO 140 next year.

PRO 140 is the most potent of six HIV inhibitory monoclonal antibodies against CCR5 isolated by Progenics scientists using Progenics' ProSys technology. PRO 140 blocks the fusion of viral and target cell membranes, an early step of the HIV replication cycle. PRO 140 effectively inhibits HIV entry at concentrations that have no apparent effect on the normal function of CCR5, which mediates the activation and trafficking of immune system cells.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of cancer and viral diseases.

Protein Design Labs develops humanized antibodies to prevent or treat various disease conditions.

For more information: Cary Queen, VP of Research, Protein Design Labs Inc., 2375 Garcia Ave., Mountain View, CA 94043. Tel: 650-903-3700. Fax: 650-903-3730.