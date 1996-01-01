Plasmid DNA Purification Kits Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

PSI Clone Plasmid Prep kits are DNA purification kits that are designed to give high yields of plasmid DNA with improved purity

Princeton Separations, Inc.ne Plasmid Prep kits are DNA purification kits that are designed to give high yields of plasmid DNA with improved purity. Anion exchange columns in combination with spin columns produce yields with reduced RNA contamination and nearly salt-free DNA in high concentrations, without the use of phenol, chloroform, or alcohol. For less stringent plasmid DNA requirements, the Plasmid Prep II system is recommended. This kit employs alcohol precipitation in place of the spin column to recover the DNA from the elution buffer. Both kits are available in two sizes, 25 or 100 preps.

<%=company%>, P.O. Box 300, Adelphia,, NJ 07710. Tel: 800-223-0902; Fax: 732-431-3768.