The PlateMate is an automated pipetting system

It can utilize 96, 192, 384, 864, and 1536 well microplates together with deep-well blocks and tubes. The system can be used for HTS applications including plate replication, translation, pooling, daughter plate production, dilution and reagent addition.

The system is available in two volume ranges from 1.0-25 µl or 2µl-250µl.

<%=company%>, 22 Friars Dr., Hudson, NH 03051. Tel: 800-345-0206; Fax: 603-595-0106.