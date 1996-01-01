Pipet Tips Source: Matrix Technologies Corporation

Matrix Technologies Corporationoffers a range of pipet tips in several different sterile, non-sterile, bulk-racked and filter options to be used with pipettors.

Narrow profile extended length Talltips allow access to the bottom of deep-well blocks, tubes and sample tubes without the risk of cross-contamination caused by inadvertent contact between the tube and the barrel of the pipettor.

The Ecotip range are 100% recyclable. They are available in the 250µl and 1250µl range of standard and Talltips.

The Integrity filter tips are used for ensuring that sample aerosols do not contaminate the pipettor. The hydrophobic filters repel rather than absorb liquid.

