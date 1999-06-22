North American Vaccine Gains Patent for GBS Vaccine

The US Patent Office has approved a patent for North American Vaccine's (NAV; Columbia, MD) group B streptococcal (GBS) vaccine, which incorporates a GBS polysaccharide conjugated to a C protein alpha antigen or beta antigen of GBS. Pre-clinical studies indicate that these antigens are effective carrier proteins, conferring long-lived memory immune responses to the different GBS polysaccharide serotypes.

NAV is currently seeking a company to collaborate with them to bring the drug to market, and a number of organizations have already expressed interest. The company estimates the annual market potential for GBS vaccines to be $500 million for the US and Europe. There are currently no approved vaccines for the prevention of group B streptococcal infections.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health, and NAV are collaborating in further evaluation of GBS conjugate vaccines. The company is targeting the end of the first half of 2000 to begin clinical testing of its tetravalent GBS conjugate vaccine. The NIAID conducted proof-of-principal clinical studies in 1996 for a GBS conjugate vaccine manufactured using the company's technology; the trials demonstrated that the vaccine is generally safe and produces protective antibodies.

Group B Streptococcus is the most common cause of serious infections in newborns and young infants. Newborns are usually infected with GBS from the mother during the delivery process. Disease occurs principally during the first three months of life and can result in serious complications, including blindness, mental retardation, pneumonia, sepsis, and permanent brain damage from meningitis.

North American Vaccine Inc. is engaged in the research, development, production, and sales of vaccines for the prevention of human infectious diseases.

For further information contact: Randal Chase, President and CEO, North American Vaccine Inc., 10150 Old Columbia Rd., Columbia, MD 21046. Tel: 410-309-7100.