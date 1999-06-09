New Compound Fights Multi-Drug Resistant AIDS Strains

Scientists at the Hughes Institute (Roseville, MN) have discovered a new drug that is highly effective against multi-drug resistant AIDS viruses. A report on the drug, which the researchers have named HI-236, will appear May 27 issue of Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters.

Although a number of promising drugs and drug combinations have been developed in recent years, the success of AIDS therapy is significantly hampered by the development of drug resistance in viruses that escape the initial treatment. The high replication rate of the virus unfortunately leads to drug-resistant genetic variants.

Hughes Institute scientists developed of a novel computer model that allows scientists to design effective drugs against multi-drug resistant strains of HIV. Using this model, scientists were able to design effective compounds, including HI-236, against clinically observed drug-resistant HIV.

Mutations that make the AIDS virus resistant to available drugs do not protect it against HI-236. Compound HI-236 was more effective against resistant strains of HIV than the three categories of agents currently in use— nucleoside analogs, protease inhibitors, and non-nucleoside inhibitors.

The Hughes Institute is a non-profit research organization dedicated to eradicating cancer, AIDS, and diseases of the immune system.

For more information: Hughes Institute, 2665 Long Lake Rd., Roseville, MN 55113. Tel: 651-697-9228.