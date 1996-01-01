microplate readers, robotic systems, nucleic acid detection, peristaltic diaphragms, absorbance readers, microplate spectrophotometers Source: Bio-Tek Instruments

Since the introduction of our first product - the EL307 - in 1981, Bio-Tek Instruments, Inc. has emerged as a worldwide leader in microplate instrumentation.

Today, as an ISO9001 certified company, Bio-Tek designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of microplate instrumentation. Our product line includes readers that utilize absorbance, fluorescence and luminescence detection in multi-well formats; microplate washers for 96/384-well applications; and data reduction/reporting software that expands every application from research to the clinical market.

For those customers that demand automation, Research and Development has culminated with the availability of totally automated microplate systems.