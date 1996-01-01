mass transfer, catalytic products, heat transfer, fractionation trays, catalytic carriers, guard bed materials

Saint-Gobain NorPro is a world leader in the
design and supply of mass transfer and custom
catalytic products for the chemical, petrochemical
and refining industries.
We offer high-performance
and standard tower packings, internals and
fractionation trays in a broad range of metal,
plastic and ceramic materials. Our
technically-advanced catalytic products include
custom catalyst carriers, guard bed media and bed
supports. No matter what your process needs,
we have the right products in the
right materials for optimal performance and long
service life.
Trademarked Products:
- Denstone® catalyst bed support media
- IMTP® random packing
- Intalox® high performance structured packing and internals, available in metal and plastic materials
- Intalox® Snowflake plastic packing
- Macro Trap™ guard bed media
- Provalve® low-maintenance trays, available in metal and plastic materials
- Super Intalox® saddles, available in ceramic and plastic materials
- Ty-Pak® ceramic heat sink media