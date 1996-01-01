mass transfer, catalytic products, heat transfer, fractionation trays, catalytic carriers, guard bed materials Source: Saint-Gobain NorPro Corporation

Saint-Gobain NorPro is a world leader in the design and supply of mass transfer and custom catalytic products for the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries.

We offer high-performance and standard tower packings, internals and fractionation trays in a broad range of metal, plastic and ceramic materials. Our technically-advanced catalytic products include custom catalyst carriers, guard bed media and bed supports. No matter what your process needs, we have the right products in the right materials for optimal performance and long service life.

Trademarked Products: