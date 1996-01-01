low temperature baths, immersion probes, recirculating chillers, temperature forcing systems, thermal conditioning Source: Kinetics Thermal Systems

Kinetics Thermal Systems is a high technology manufacturer of research and testing equipment founded in January 1971. Kinetics Thermal Systems has led the world in the design and integration of the highest quality precision-controlled equipment for laboratory and semiconductor industry heating and cooling applications.

Our product line is enhanced with advanced microprocessor controls that improve equipment performance and ease of use. With years of experience in the semiconductor process market, Kinetics Thermal Systems supplies high reliability units that produce the best possible heat removal capacity ranges up to 200,000 Btu/hr and temperatures ranging from -120°to +150° The Kinetics Thermal Systems line includes low temperature baths (-120°C), immersion probes (-100°C), and recirculating chillers (-80°C). All systems are available with standard or optional controls and may be interfaced for computer control. Also, the Kinetics Thermal Systems line includes temperature forcing systems. These products are used in the electronics industry for trouble shooting, thermal cycling or characterization testing of electronic components or assemblies.

