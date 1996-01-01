high throughput screening, fluorescence polarization, analyst, immunoassay, microplates, well plates Source: Molecular Devices Corporation

Molecular Devices Corporation is a leading developer of high-performance, bioanalytical measurement systems that accelerate and improve drug discovery and other life sciences research. The Company's systems enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to leverage advances in genomics and combinatorial chemistry by facilitating the high throughput and cost effective identification and evaluation of drug candidates. The Company's instrument systems are based on its advanced core technologies which integrate its expertise in engineering, molecular and cell biology and chemistry and are fundamental tools for drug discovery and life sciences research.