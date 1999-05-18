Herbals: Science Catching Up With Mother Nature

Robert R. Friedel, Perritt Laboratories

Since prehistoric times, herbal remedies have been touted as cures for a wide range of medical conditions, including colds, depression, memory loss, premenstrual syndrome, and hundreds of others. In fact, apothecaries have been prescribing non-regulated herbal/botanical remedies since time immemorial. Today, herbal therapeutics are finally getting the recognition they undoubtedly deserve from mainstream medicine. The use of alternative therapies has gained such notoriety that the Journal of the American Medical Association has devoted an entire issue (November 98) to studies of alternative healing practices. Herbals recently adorned the cover of Time magazine.

Many herbal supplement manufacturers are substantially ahead of the science, however, as the benefits of many herbal products remain shrouded in uncertainty. Most herbal remedies available in the marketplace today have no modern scientific clinical studies to validate their effectiveness. In fact, five of the twenty top-selling herbs have never been subjected to a controlled clinical trial. Technological advances in the sciences, particularly pharmacognosy and herbal pharmacology, may allow scientists to pry open nature's secrets and identify the actual chemical entities which perform some of these therapeutic feats.

In the world of botanicals, natural is not always safe, especially when it pertains to the chemical, microbiological, and biological attributes of phytochemical-based materials. Recently, a batch of raw Ginseng was found to contain unacceptable levels of a common fungicide called Quintozene. The biocide is used to prevent rot caused by molds.

In an effort to standardize the analytical methodologies used to evaluate herbal materials, the Institute for Nutraceutical Advancement, an industry-funded group, recently announced the establishment of a peer-testing program for botanicals. The so-called "Methods Validation Program" seeks to develop a standardized series of tests to identify active compounds found in herbal materials. The group has targeted 15 botanicals for reconciliation by the turn of the century. Results are expected to be published by the Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC) International and the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP).

According to the USP, there are no official established methods of quality for herbs sold in the U.S. In mid 1997, USP's Microbiological Subcommittee took on the daunting task of assigning microbiological specifications to these materials. Some of the first herbal materials incorporated in the Pharmacopeia were ginger (Zingiber officinale) and powdered ginger. Both materials were officially recognized in the Seventh Supplement of USP.

Several new herbal materials requiring microbial attributes testing, incorporated into the Ninth Supplement of USP 23, are now recognized as official monographs. These include: chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla), feverfew (Matricaria capensis), powdered feverfew, ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba), ginkgo leaf, oriental ginseng (Panax ginseng), powdered oriental ginseng, St. John's wort (Hypericum Perforatum), powdered St. John's wort, saw palmetto (Serenoa repens), valerian (Valeriana officinalis) and powdered valerian.

These materials will be required to meet USP microbiological quality attributes of: total bacterial count of NMT 10,000/g, total combined yeast and mold count of NMT 100/g, and absence of Salmonella spp., Escherichia coli, and Staphylococcus aureus.

As we begin to accept and incorporate herbal medicines into our arsenal of potential disease remedies, our outright acceptance should be quelled with a touch of caution. Although humans have used these remedies for thousands of years, the need for increased vigilance regarding potency and safety has become evident, particularly as we are bombarded daily by new, often unsubstantiated claims. However, as more attention is paid to the potential benefits of herbal medicine products and more scientific evaluations are conducted to clinically evaluate the active metabolites of each medicinal material, so will a better scientific understanding develop regarding herbal materials and their ability to treat a variety of medical conditions.

Robert Friedel is Quality Assurance Manager, Laboratory Research & Analysis Groups, at Perritt Laboratories (Hightstown, NJ). Perritt is an FDA-registered, independent testing laboratory specializing in microbiological testing using both standard and custom assays.

For more information: Robert R. Friedel, Perritt Laboratories Inc., 145 South Main St., Hightstown, NJ 08520. Tel: 609-443-4848. Fax: 609-443-5293. Email: rfriedel@perrittlab.com.