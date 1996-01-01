Fourier-Transform Infrared System

he Spectrum One fourier-transform infrared system features touch screens, atmospheric correction, and question/answer wizards. The system was designed for easier operation and faster data collection when performing routine testing and trouble shooting in quality assurance laboratories. It fits a variety of applications, and features touch screens, multimedia tutorials, and automatic accessory recognition and optimization. he system automatically checks the quality of every spectrum, diagnoses problems and suggests cures. The accessories are designed to make sampling easier and more reproducible for solids, liquids, pastes and powders.

