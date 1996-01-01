FluidAir,factrol,magnalift,diosna,magnaflo,magnacoater,granumill,FA Diosna,agglomerators,hardware

Source: Fluid Air, Inc.
FLUID AIR
designs and manufactures solid
dosage process equipment, batch process
software/control systems, and provides Solid
Dosage Services®. These services encompass
process development and contract manufacturing in
our FDA registered and inspected pilot plant,
validation preparation and execution, and
upgrade/retrofit engineering for outdated
equipment and controls. The company, founded in
1983, has grown steadily and is now a major
supplier in both the domestic and international
markets. The company's new facilities house its
FDA registered pilot plant, engineering and
administrative offices, and equipment assembly
area. The company's product line consists of:
- Mill Systems - FLUID AIR® and GRANUMILL®
- Fluid Bed Systems - MAGNAFLO® and MAGNACOATER®
- Mixing Systems - PHARMX™
- Control Systems and Software - FACTROL®
- Bowl/Tote Inverters - MAGNALIFT®