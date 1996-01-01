FluidAir,factrol,magnalift,diosna,magnaflo,magnacoater,granumill,FA Diosna,agglomerators,hardware Source: Fluid Air, Inc.

designs and manufactures solid dosage process equipment, batch process software/control systems, and provides Solid Dosage Services®. These services encompass process development and contract manufacturing in our FDA registered and inspected pilot plant, validation preparation and execution, and upgrade/retrofit engineering for outdated equipment and controls. The company, founded in 1983, has grown steadily and is now a major supplier in both the domestic and international markets. The company's new facilities house its FDA registered pilot plant, engineering and administrative offices, and equipment assembly area. The company's product line consists of: