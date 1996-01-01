Differential Display Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

In Differential Display, biotin-labeled PCR products are separated and a DNA blot for isolation

Princeton Separations, Inc.erential Display, biotin-labeled PCR products are separated and a DNA blot for isolation and further analysis of specific fragments is provided. Using the method of Direct Blotting Electrophoresis, PCR products are separated with even spacing. Direct Blotting Electrophoresis is used with a high resolution sequencing gel to separate and simultaneously blot DNA fragments onto a membrane. A colorimetrically stained blot and the protocol for isolation and reamplification of membrane-based DNA fragments are provided.

