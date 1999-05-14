Designer Molecules: Implications for Novel Drug Delivery And Diagnostics

For the last decade, scientists have been trying to synthesize proteins with shapes that mimic those of biological molecules. So far, these attempts have made moderate strides, both in terms of size of the designed peptides, and the precision with which it folds from a string of amino acids to its final 3D (tertiary) structure. Now, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (Philadelphia) and the Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia) have created an artificial protein—with a size typical of natural proteins—that folds into a stable and predictable shape.

"It's not the world's largest protein," says researcher William F. DeGrado, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at Penn, "or even the largest synthesized protein. But it may be the largest synthesized protein that has been fully characterized. Many groups, including our own, have designed and made larger molecules, but they didn't always turn out as expected upon examination by x-ray crystallography. We set out to see if we could design a 3D structure with no direct precedent in nature, either by virtue of sequence or the precise details of its 3D structure. We began with a 3-helix bundle, a frequently occurring class of proteins, and designed a protein that mimicked this fold, but that was not based on any specific member of the family."

Degrado's group at Penn, and Heinrich Roder's group at Fox Chase synthesized the protein both from an artificial gene expressed in a microorganism, as well as through conventional solid-phase synthesis. They then determined its 3D structure in aqueous solution using multi-dimensional NMR.

"This really takes us out of the realm of tinkering with existing proteins to engineering entirely new proteins and polymers," DeGrado explained, "We have shown that it is now possible to design a protein with a well-defined three-dimensional structure." His findings appear in the May 11 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DeGrado notes that implications of this advance in protein design could be as broad as those for natural proteins—from manufacturing entirely new polymers for industrial catalysts to creating new pharmaceuticals.

To design a protein, scientists generally work backwards from nature in a two-step process. They first choose an existing 3D protein structure and then, using molecular modeling programs, find a new sequence of amino acids that folds into the same shape as the natural protein. The Penn team's approach is one step removed from that. DeGrado set out to generate proteins that mimic natural proteins but have no direct natural equivalent.

Syntehsized Alpha 3-D protein

The protein, called alpha-3D, was designed, produced, and characterized by Scott Walsh, a doctoral student in DeGrado's lab. Alpha-3D is a bundle of three counterclockwise-coiling helices whose general shape was inspired by a protein found in the common household bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. Alpha-3D is also much larger than previously synthesized, fully characterized proteins.

The next step will be to build a specific function into the protein's structure. Currently, Walsh is retooling the surface of alpha-3D to cause it to bind to a variety of hormonal receptors. Natural proteins that do this are expensive to produce and suffer from limited shelf lives. Novel mimics of these proteins may have enhanced stability and potency.

Larger proteins are, according to coworker Walsh, more stable and thus easier to manipulate. Whether large synthesized proteins will ever become approved drugs is another story.

"In the protein drug arena, which is mostly biotechnology, there's considerable work ongoing to change proteins' surface residues to allow them to bind to various hormone receptors. The idea is to create proteins with more stability, that are perhaps simpler or smaller, or easier to produce and fold. Of course these same proteins may turn out to be antigenic, an event that has been noted before.

"Our work is definitely not in the mainstream of drug discovery," DeGrado stated, "unless you're talking about improving existing therapeutic proteins. Another possibility is adopting our method to transplant residues from a protein's ‘hot spot' to a smaller molecule. But in that case it may be easier simply to start with the small molecule and work from there."

For more information: William F. DeGrado, Professor, Biochemistry and Biophysics, 317 Anatomy Chemistry Building, University of Pennsylvania, 3700 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6059. Tel: 215-898-4590. Fax: 215-573-7229. Email: wdegrado@mail.med.upenn.edu.

By Angelo DePalma