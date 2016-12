Deep Well Blocks Source: Stryker Service

The Screenmates deep well blocks consist of 1 and 2 ml well blocks

Screenmates deep well blocks consist of 1 and 2 ml well blocks and are available along with matching cap mats.

The 1 ml block has round bottom wells for recovery of liquid and a chimney design which helps reduce the incidence of cross contamination while pipetting. The 2 ml block has cut away sides for placement onto robotic systems and conical bottom wells. Both blocks carry an SBS-standardized footprint.

