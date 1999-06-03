Coalition Files Nutritional Supplement Petitions with the FDA

In January, the US Court of Appeals ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) improperly suppressed consumer information from the labels of nutritional supplements, and found the FDA's regulation process unconstitutional (Pearson v. Shalala). Now, a coalition has filed the first nutritional supplement health claims petitions with the FDA since that ruling. The filing challenges the FDA to end its 20-year suppression of scientific information on supplement labels that would explain to consumers how to use supplements to prevent and treat illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Participants included Julian Whitaker, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R, UT), Sen. Tom Harkin (D, IA), Rep. Helen Chenoweth (R, ID), and Rep. Peter DeFazio (D, OR), and consumer advocacy groups who support a consumer's right-to-know and efforts to prevent the FDA from continuing to suppress truthful health claim information.

The petitions ask the FDA to approve or clarify four health claims on labels and in labeling of dietary supplements:

Consumption of 320 mg daily of saw palmetto extract may improve some symptoms associated with mild benign enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia).

As part of a well-balanced diet, daily intake of at least 400 mcg of folic acid, 3 mg of vitamin B 6 , and 5mcg of Vitamin B 12 may reduce the risk of vascular disease.

, and 5mcg of Vitamin B may reduce the risk of vascular disease. As part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, 400 IU/day of vitamin E may reduce the risk of heart disease.

A daily intake of 7 grams of soluble fiber from psyllium seed husk as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the reduce the risk of heart disease.

"These claims meet any reasonable standard of significant scientific agreement and, if allowed to appear on supplement labels, would help enormously in educating the public about their benefits," said Julian Whitaker, a physician leading the national campaign for consumer rights. "If the truth about the therapeutic power of certain nutrients were allowed, millions would give them a try and millions would find relief. Consequently, they would neither need nor desire expensive and far more dangerous prescription drugs."

Over 100 million Americans regularly take vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements. Surveys show consumers are confused about the benefits of nutritional supplements and want the best available information about them.

The petitions were filed by Julian Whitaker; scientists Durk Pearson and Sandy Shaw; the American Preventive Medical Association; and Pure Encapsulations Inc. (Sudbury, MA). Once submitted, the FDA has 18 months to respond to the petition.

For more information: Pure Encapsulations Inc., 490 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Tel: 800-753-2277. Fax: 888-783-2277.