Clear Solutions Licenses HA Synthase Technology from Mayo Foundation

Clear Solutions Biotech Inc. (Stony Brook, NY) has licensed the rights to use and develop applications related to hyaluronic acid (HA) synthase genes, enzymes, and associated technology from the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (Rochester, MN). HA synthase is the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of hyaluronan, a key component of the extracellular matrix (ECM) of mammalian tissues.

The primary inventor of the technology, John A. McDonald of the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ, was the first to demonstrate the importance and necessity of the gene in mammalian development. Clear Solutions will collaborate with McDonald and several university-based research groups to explore applications in the wound healing, cardiovascular, immunological, anti-cancer, and autoimmune disease areas.

Clear Solutions Biotech Inc. is a member company of the Collaborative Group Ltd., which provides seamless services and technology for both development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical and consumer products.

For more information: Philip Dehazya, Director of Research and Development, Clear Solutions Biotech Inc., 50 East Loop Rd., Stony Brook, NY 11790-3350. Tel: 516-689-9036. Fax: 516-689-6880. Email: pdehazya@collabo.com.