aseptic drying, biological manufacturing, parenthals, ophthalmics, lyophilization, formulation development

Major ethical manufacturers as well as start-up companies bring their potential products to Ben Venue for dosage form development, clinical manufacturing, and full-scale production.
Many of these companies are capable of performing these tasks themselves, but shrewdly...don't.
These companies have learned that the strategic use of contract development and manufacturing frees them to direct their energies elsewhere...where they are better rewarded.
Although we are well known for our expertise in lyophilized parenterals, Ben Venue is also a major developer and manufacturer of liquid injectables, sterile ophthalmics, sterile topicals, materials for sterile in-vivo devices and sterile diagnostics.
With our extensive experience and expertise, we can help you with development of new dosage forms and manufacturing procedures. We can also adapt your existing dosage forms and procedures to our facilities and equipment, whether as an alternate source of supply or as part of a contingency plan. Our flexibility enables us to handle batch sizes from small pilot-scale to large production volume.
Ben Venue's agreements with clients provide confidentiality and segregation to customer products, supplies, and records.