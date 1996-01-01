analytical instruments, life science systems, FT-IR, thermal anaylsis, fluorescence spectroscopy, drug discovery Source: PerkinElmer Instruments, Inc.

PerkinElmer Instruments, an advanced technology company, provides application-specific analytical solutions for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, environmental, chemical, and miconductor industries. Applying technologies such as spectroscopy, chromatography, thermal analysis, informatics, and signal processing and recovery, PerkinElmer Instruments provides systems that identify and quantitate chemicals, materials, and biochemicals. With locations in over 100 countries, PerkinElmer Instruments is committed to high-quality, global customer service.